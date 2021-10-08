 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Internships and fellowships

Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Western Colorado Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.

Training for physicians and nurse practitioners

The VA Western Colorado Healthcare System partners with a variety of colleges, universities, and medical schools. Each year we train residents, medical students, and nursing students in several medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

To apply for an internship or residency, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our program coordinators:

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency

Kari Weirath, RN, MSN, PMHNP-BC
PMHNP Residency Director
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Ave.
Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone:
970-242-0731, ext. 6050
Email: kari.weirath@va.gov

Health Service Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

Tabitha Emsley, Psy.D.
Clinical Psychologist
Training Director, Psychology Internship Program
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone:
970-263-2824

Other coordinators in our Education and Development department include:

Beth Roten, education program manager/DLO/DEO 

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6054
Email: elizabeth.roten@va.gov
Services: Education & Development Department program oversight

Kari Weirath, academic affiliations officer/clinical scholar coordinator/nursing instructor 


Services: Academic affairs, clinical trainee support/student liaison, nursing instruction, academic affiliation officer, preceptor education, scholarship information, VALOR coordinator

Kimberlee Maloy, nurse educator

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6054
Email: kimberlee.maloy@va.gov
Services: Professional development, clinical education coordination, clinical competency

Robert Davis, nurse educator/simulation coordinator 

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6055
Email: Robert.Davis@va.gov
Services: Clinical simulation, POC for SimLEARN, BLS instructor

Beth Benton, education specialist

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 5077
Email: elizabeth.benton2@va.gov
Services: Training coordination, administrative education, mentor training, VALU

Nick Reecy, education specialist 

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 1552
Email: nicholas.reecy@va.gov
Services: TMS domain manager, training coordination, administrative education

Daniel McLaughlin, education technician 

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 1558
Email: daniel.mclaughlin@va.gov
Services: Administrative support, NEO, BLS administrator

Nathan Rudolph, TCT

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 2099
Email: nathan.rudolph@va.gov
Services: SCAN-ECHO program development, Tele-education

Mona Leonard, library program support

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 5014
Email: mona.leonard@va.gov
Services: Library, My HealtheVet coordination

Mishcha McCabe, grant coordinator/professional development

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6052
Email: mishcha.mccabe@va.gov
Services: Grant coordinator, provider training, SCAN-ECHO program

Bree Ferrell, whole health coordinator

Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 2577
Email: bree.ferrell@va.gov
Services: Whole health coordination, Veterans health education and prevention coordination 

Training for associated health care professionals

As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Western Colorado Healthcare System. We offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.

  • Chaplains
  • Kinesiology
  • Mental health
  • Nursing
  • Pharmacy
  • Physical therapy
  • Psychology
  • Radiology

To find out more about our associated health care programs or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our Human Resources office:

Grand Junction VA Medical Center
Human Resources
2121 North Avenue
Building 5
Second floor
Grand Junction, CO   81501
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Phone: 970-242-0731, ext. 2062
Last updated: