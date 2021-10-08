Internships and fellowships
Choosing an internship, residency, or fellowship program is a big decision. VA Western Colorado Healthcare System offers training programs for university and postgraduate students. Let us help you develop your career as a health care professional while you serve today’s Veterans.
Training for physicians and nurse practitioners
The VA Western Colorado Healthcare System partners with a variety of colleges, universities, and medical schools. Each year we train residents, medical students, and nursing students in several medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.
To apply for an internship or residency, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our program coordinators:
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
Kari Weirath, RN, MSN, PMHNP-BC
PMHNP Residency Director
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Ave.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Phone:
970-242-0731, ext. 6050
Email: kari.weirath@va.gov
Health Service Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
Tabitha Emsley, Psy.D.
Clinical Psychologist
Training Director, Psychology Internship Program
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Phone:
970-263-2824
Other coordinators in our Education and Development department include:
Beth Roten, education program manager/DLO/DEO
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6054
Email: elizabeth.roten@va.gov
Services: Education & Development Department program oversight
Kari Weirath, academic affiliations officer/clinical scholar coordinator/nursing instructor
Services: Academic affairs, clinical trainee support/student liaison, nursing instruction, academic affiliation officer, preceptor education, scholarship information, VALOR coordinator
Kimberlee Maloy, nurse educator
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6054
Email: kimberlee.maloy@va.gov
Services: Professional development, clinical education coordination, clinical competency
Robert Davis, nurse educator/simulation coordinator
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6055
Email: Robert.Davis@va.gov
Services: Clinical simulation, POC for SimLEARN, BLS instructor
Beth Benton, education specialist
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 5077
Email: elizabeth.benton2@va.gov
Services: Training coordination, administrative education, mentor training, VALU
Nick Reecy, education specialist
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 1552
Email: nicholas.reecy@va.gov
Services: TMS domain manager, training coordination, administrative education
Daniel McLaughlin, education technician
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 1558
Email: daniel.mclaughlin@va.gov
Services: Administrative support, NEO, BLS administrator
Nathan Rudolph, TCT
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 2099
Email: nathan.rudolph@va.gov
Services: SCAN-ECHO program development, Tele-education
Mona Leonard, library program support
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 5014
Email: mona.leonard@va.gov
Services: Library, My HealtheVet coordination
Mishcha McCabe, grant coordinator/professional development
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 6052
Email: mishcha.mccabe@va.gov
Services: Grant coordinator, provider training, SCAN-ECHO program
Bree Ferrell, whole health coordinator
Phone:970-263-2800, ext. 2577
Email: bree.ferrell@va.gov
Services: Whole health coordination, Veterans health education and prevention coordination
Training for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can also train for your career at VA Western Colorado Healthcare System. We offer paid and unpaid training in several specialties.
- Chaplains
- Kinesiology
- Mental health
- Nursing
- Pharmacy
- Physical therapy
- Psychology
- Radiology
To find out more about our associated health care programs or to ask about a program not listed here, please contact our Human Resources office:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
Human Resources
2121 North Avenue
Building 5
Second floor
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Phone: 970-242-0731, ext. 2062