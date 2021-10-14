Family Nurse Practitioner Residency
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System provides comprehensive, educational opportunities in a rural setting through didactic and clinical components to enhance the training of new nurse practitioners in the care of Veterans for successful transition from novice to competent, confident, and independent family nurse practitioners.
Program structure
- This is a 12-month residency with:
- Competitive stipend
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and health benefits. Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, grand rounds, journal club and other learning experiences.
- Professional development and evidence-based practice seminars
- Clinical rotations: Outpatient clinics, women’s health, community living center, home-based primary care, community-based outpatient clinics, and mini-rotations in neurology, cardiology, urology, general surgery, orthopedics, and whole health programs.
- The resident director and supervisors are a supportive resource and provide oversight as you transition to autonomous and competent family nurse practitioners.
- Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded, recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration.
Applicant qualifications
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited family nurse practitioner programs.
- Recent graduate within the past 12 months who has not worked in the role of FNP
- Hold a master’s degree or doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through ANCC or AANP and credentialed as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in primary care.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background and security investigation required.
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination.
- Random drug testing required
Now accepting applications for a new FNP residency position
Residency runs from January 2022-January 2023
- • 2080 hours
• Full time (Mon-Fri)
• No call and no overtime required
Deadline to apply Nov. 30, 2021
Application requirements
- Resume/CV
- Official transcripts
- Three letters of recommendation - two from faculty and one from supervisor-preferred)
- Personal statement: Describe your personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences in nursing.
- What led you to pursue the specialty practice of FNP?
- What are you aspirations for a nurse practitioner residency?
- Given this is a rural area, describe your interest in rural healthcare.
- Maximum: Two pages
Contact
Please contact us directly with any questions or interest.
Teresa Steinkirchner, RN, MSN, FNP-BC
Family Nurse Practitioner Residency director
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Ave.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-0731
teresa.steinkirchner@va.gov
Kari Weirath, RN, MSN, PMHNP-BC
PMHNP Residency director
VA Western Colorado Health Care System
2121 North Ave.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-0731, ext. 6050 or 970-216-7120
kari.weirath@va.gov