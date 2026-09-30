Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
Welcome to the VA Western Colorado Healthcare System’s Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, an elite twelve-month post-graduate primary care training opportunity nestled in stunning Grand Junction, Colorado. Our program is thoughtfully designed to transcend traditional nursing education, offering a unique guided mentorship that enhances clinical skills through real patient interactions and progressive autonomy.
Mission
To develop competent, confident, practice‑ready NPs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans served by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and community.
Program Goals
- Provide a twelve‑month long supervised training program for newly graduated, licensed, and board‑certified nurse practitioners during their first year of practice.
- Promote confidence in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Promote satisfaction in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Promote mastery in the role of advanced practice nurse.
- Enhance recruitment and retention of new graduate nurse practitioners.
Expected Outcomes
- Provide a twelve‑month program: Expected Outcome: 66% (2/3 in each cohort) of nurse practitioner residents will complete the full duration of the twelve‑month long program, excluding health or family emergencies.
- Promote confidence: Expected Outcome: Nurse practitioner residency graduates will report average scores of “3” or greater in all domains in the NP Confidence in Practice (NPCiP) survey by month 12.
- Promote satisfaction and retention: Expected Outcome (updated): 66% of graduates who respond to follow‑up communication will report remaining in an advanced practice nurse role within that five‑year window.
- Promote mastery: Expected Outcome: Nurse practitioner residency graduates will report average scores of “4” or greater in all domains in the NP Residency Competency Assessment (NPRCA) or the Mentor Assessment Tool by month 12.
- Enhance recruitment and retention: Expected Outcome: 33% (1/3) of nurse practitioner residents will apply for positions within VA following completion of the program, when opportunities are available.
Frequently Asked Questions
Our residents work a 4-day week (10 hours a day) to simulate a full patient load. Two and a half days are dedicated to managing your patient panel, one day to specialty clinics, and one afternoon to interactive didactic sessions.
Resident panels are designed to ensure between 600-750 patient contacts during the program, with panels ranging from 300-400 Veterans.
Each resident has a dedicated mentor and is supported by a dedicated RN and LPN.
While some shadowing is involved, our specialty rotations focus on spending time with specialists and getting the opportunity to work in various clinical settings. For example, you can have rotations in cardiology outpatient, hospice, pain clinic, urology, minor procedure clinic, ER, and much more. The goal is to provide you with a comprehensive and immersive learning experience.
Employment with the VA is not guaranteed, but our program significantly enhances your employability.
No, current VA employees must resign their positions to become resident trainees.
No, but we expect you to obtain this during residency to ensure you are fully trained and ready to secure a job upon graduation.
Yes, our mentorship fulfills the requirements for prescriptive authority across your scope of adult gerontology and family practice.
No, the residency is a trainee stipend position, not VA employment.
Currently, our only start date is in July, and residents must complete the full year (2080 hours).
The residency provides a stipend to allow full focus on training. Moonlighting is discouraged.
Residents will rotate through various specialties, including Cardiology, Pulmonology, Urology, Orthopedics, and more.
The benefits provided within this program include a generous stipend, full federal health insurance benefits, full medical and dental coverage, 11 paid federal holidays, sick and annual accrued leave, and a four-day work week. Additionally, employees enjoy the stability of a supportive work environment that prioritizes their well-being and work-life balance.
Why this residency
Own your complex patient panel
Manage approximately 350 Veterans and ~850 patient contacts annually, with progressive autonomy and a mentored backstop.
Supportive environment
Practice in a safe, structured environment—supported by a dedicated mentor, an engaged nursing team, and a provider preceptor present during patient encounters.
Four‑day work week for weekend commuting
Dedicated time for patient encounters, education, and specialty rotations—designed to make weekend travel home practical.
Rotations that build mastery
Hands‑on blocks across Cardiology, Pulmonology, Urology, Orthopedics, Minor Procedures, Hospice/Palliative, ER, Pain Clinic, and more.
How it works
- Continuity clinic leadership: own your panel with guided autonomy.
- Patient encounters progressively increase as autonomy increases—ramping you to a full caseload so you graduate with the tools and experience to practice.
- Weekly didactics: advanced, interactive learning that builds upon—not repeats— your APN education.
- Specialty rotations: structured, hands‑on blocks across key services.
- Professional development: non‑theoretical patient encounters and billing; participate in interviewing next year’s cohort; CV & interview coaching.
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizen; fluent in English
- Graduate of NLN/CCNE‑accredited NP program (Jul 1 – Jun 15 window)
- New NP (no prior NP employment)
- AGPCNP or FNP board certification; unrestricted state licensure prior to starting the program
- Background check, physical exam, and drug testing
Timeline & Q&A
- Application window: Oct 1 – Jan 1
- Interviews: February
- Residency: July – July
Q&A Session: December 15 at 1400 MST. Email Robert.Rogers5@va.gov to receive a Microsoft Teams invite.
How to apply
Send the following to Robert.Rogers5@va.gov:
- CV or résumé
- One‑page narrative (interest & career goals)
- One letter of recommendation (professional or academic)
- VA Form 10‑2850D and Optional Form OF‑306