Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
The mission of the VA Western Colorado Healthcare System is to provide comprehensive, educational opportunities in a rural setting through didactic and clinical components to enhance the training of new nurse practitioners in the care of Veterans for successful transition from novice to competent, confident, and independent mental health nurse practitioners.
Program structure
- This is a 12-month residency with:
- Competitive stipend
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and health benefits. Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, grand rounds, journal club and other learning experiences.
- The program includes integrated weekly didactic sessions with the Psychology Interns’ Professional Development and Evidence Based Practice Seminars.
- Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry; Outpatient Psychiatry; Addiction Psychiatry; Psychiatric Emergency; & Geropsychiatry.
- The resident director and supervisors are a supportive resource and provides oversight as you transition to autonomous and competent mental health nurse practitioners.
- Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded, recognized throughout the Veterans Health Administration.
Applicant qualifications
- U.S. Citizens
- Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner programs.
- Recent graduate within the past 12 months who has not worked in the role of PMHNP.
- Hold a master’s degree or doctorate and be licensed and nationally board certified as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health.
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation required.
- Random Drug Screen Required
To Apply, send the following to the NP Residency director
- Resume/CV
- Official transcripts
- Three letters of recommendation (two from faculty and one from supervisor-preferred)
- Personal statement: Describe your personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences in nursing.
- What led you to pursue the specialty practice of PMHNP?
- What are you aspirations for a nurse practitioner residency?
- Given this is a rural area, describe your interest in rural healthcare.
- Maximum: Two pages
Please contact us with any questions or interest.
Kari Weirath, RN, MSN, PMHNP-BC
PMHNP Residency director
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System
2121 North Ave.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Phone: 970-242-0731, ext. 6050
970-216-7120
kari.weirath@va.gov