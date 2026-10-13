Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer or donate at VA Western Colorado Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE):
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System
VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement
2121 North Avenue
Room 4400
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Phone: 970-244-1336
Volunteer benefits
As a VA volunteer, you'll support Veterans in your area and enjoy benefits like:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Educational opportunities, like CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
- Meet interesting people
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
Volunteer opportunities
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some of the ways you can help:
Patient care
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative support
- Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen – Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments
- Grounds crew – Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Volunteer qualifications
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Make at least a 6-month commitment to volunteer at least once a month for 4 hours
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application
- Contact CDCE Staff for ID Card Request and Volunteer Questionnaire at VHAGRJCDCE@va.gov
- Complete a tuberculosis (blood) screening test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
- Bring 2 forms of identification
- Attend a training class and/or interview with the supervisor of the clinical area where you want to volunteer
- Complete a 30-day probationary period
Group volunteer opportunities
Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. Your employees or members have the skills and talents we need to carry out our mission to “serve those who served.” We can tailor one of our many volunteer opportunities to match your group’s interests and skills and provide a rewarding experience for our Veterans. Group volunteer opportunities may include:
- Playing Bingo - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen.
- Catering a meal - Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal.
- Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, casino day, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.
- Connecting with our Veterans – Join our Veterans at the movies, musicals, bowling, or sports games. Your group would buy gift cards for the event or donate admission fees.
To get started, contact our Voluntary Services Office.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local voluntary service office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donate online
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate by mail
Please send a check payable to VA Western Colorado Healthcare System to this address:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement
2121 North Avenue
Room 4400
Grand Junction, CO 81501-6428
Donate these items
Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- New clothing, socks, and underwear
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Lap robes and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
Please note we can not accept military uniforms, military memorabilia, used medical equipment or used clothing.
Donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please coordinate with VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement prior to dropping off the donation.
Please contact VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement if you have any questions about donations.
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our office:
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System
VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement
2121 North Avenue
Room 4400
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Phone: 970-244-1336