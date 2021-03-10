Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some of the ways you can help:

Patient care

Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.

Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs. Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.

Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes. Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk. Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.

Visit with patients and run errands. Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.

Administrative support

Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.

Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks. Canteen – Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments

Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments Grounds crew – Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.

Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area. Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.

Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments. Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.

Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.

While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.