Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer or donate at VA Western Colorado Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:
VA Western Colorado Healthcare System
Voluntary Service Office
2121 North Avenue
Room 1418
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Phone: 970-244-1336
As a VA volunteer, you'll support Veterans in your area and enjoy benefits like:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Educational opportunities, like CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
- Meet interesting people
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some of the ways you can help:
Patient care
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative support
- Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen – Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments
- Grounds crew – Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 16 years old
- Make at least a 6-month commitment to volunteer at least once a month for 4 hours
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application, ID Card Request and Volunteer Questionnaire
- Complete a tuberculosis (blood) screening test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
- Bring 2 forms of identification
- Fingerprints are not required for applicants under 18
- Attend a training class and/or interview with the supervisor of the clinical area where you want to volunteer
- Complete a 30-day probationary period
If you’re a student 14 to 18 years old, you can volunteer with the VA. You’ll learn about health care careers, sharpen your job skills, meet interesting people – and have fun. In addition, the James H. Parke Memorial Youth Scholarship Award provides scholarships to exceptional student volunteers.
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in our medical clinics, serve coffee, escort Veterans, and direct recreation programs. You’ll also qualify for many benefits, like:
- Free parking
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Free VA summer youth volunteer shirt
- Summer youth certificate for 80 hours (or more) of service
- Invitation to join in special programs throughout the summer
If you want to join our student volunteer program, or you know students who may be interested, contact our voluntary services office.
Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. Your employees or members have the skills and talents we need to carry out our mission to “serve those who served.” We can tailor one of our many volunteer opportunities to match your group’s interests and skills and provide a rewarding experience for our Veterans. Group volunteer opportunities may include:
- Playing Bingo - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or books purchased at our canteen.
- Catering a meal - Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group would provide and serve the meal.
- Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, casino day, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.
- Connecting with our Veterans – Join our Veterans at the movies, musicals, bowling, or sports games. Your group would buy gift cards for the event or donate admission fees.
To get started, contact our Voluntary Services Office.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local voluntary service office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Please send a check payable to VA Western Colorado Healthcare System to this address:
Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- New clothing, socks, and underwear
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Lap robes and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
Please contact the Voluntary Services Office if you have any questions about donations.
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our voluntary services office:
