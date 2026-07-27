VA Western New York health care
At VA Western New York Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215-1129
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Western New York health care
Stories
A look at MyHealtheVet and why it is an important tool you should consider using it.
After decades of devoted service, the halls of the VA Medical Center brim with mixed emotions as colleagues and friends gathered to honor an extraordinary leader—Royce Calhoun—on his retirement as Associate Medical Center Director.
Events
When
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET