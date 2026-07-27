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VA Western New York health care

At VA Western New York Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215-1129

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Buffalo VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Western New York health care

Stories

A look at MyHealtheVet and why it is an important tool you should consider using it.

VA Health Connect logo with blue and green accents.

After decades of devoted service, the halls of the VA Medical Center brim with mixed emotions as colleagues and friends gathered to honor an extraordinary leader—Royce Calhoun—on his retirement as Associate Medical Center Director.

Man in suit and pink tie stands in front of American flag.

Events

When

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

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