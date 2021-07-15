Mission and vision
VA Western New York Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Who we serve
We provide with health care services at 11 locations in western New York. Facilities include 2 medical centers in Buffalo and Batavia, plus 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lackawanna, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olean, Springville, and West Seneca.