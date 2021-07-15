Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Sierra Nevada health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide with health care services at 11 locations in western New York. Facilities include 2 medical centers in Buffalo and Batavia, plus 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lackawanna, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olean, Springville, and West Seneca.