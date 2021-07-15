DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Western New York area. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Buffalo VA Medical Center

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

First floor

Outpatient entrance

Map of Buffalo campus

Phone: 716-862-6544

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Batavia VA Medical Center

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Building 2

First floor

Room 102

Map of Batavia campus

Phone: 585-297-1170

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.