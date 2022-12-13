Remembrance Tree Lighting Ceremony
Tree Lighting at Buffalo VAMC
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Park - 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED! Our 1st Annual Tree Lighting Memorial Ceremony will be held in remembrance of our Veterans and VA Staff that have passed away.
This special ceremony will take place at Buffalo VA Medical Center's Veterans Park, 3495 Bailey Avenue, at 4pm on Thursday, December 15th, 2022. Loved ones of deceased Veterans and staff are invited to honor them by placing an ornament on our special remembrance tree. You may bring your own special ornament to place on our tree or one will be provided for you. The tree lighting ceremony will also include light refreshments and festive holiday music!