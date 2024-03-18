PACT Act enrollment and remote telehealth kiosk (ATLAS) orientation
When:
Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Attention Veterans,
Western New York Veterans are invited to a PACT Act enrollment and remote telehealth kiosk (ATLAS) orientation on Friday. April 5 from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5007
20 Sandhill Road
Gowanda NY 14070
Staff from the Western New York Veterans Health Care System (VAWNY HS) and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance:
Veterans Whole Health
Connected Care
Women Veterans Health Care
Low Vision
Annie for Veterans
teams will be available. The Pact Act team will assist Veterans in filing new claims onsite.
The Pact Act applies to Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.
- That includes all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and any other combat zone after 9/11.
- It includes all Veterans who deployed in support of the Global War on Terror.
- And it includes Veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty here at home – by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays, and more.