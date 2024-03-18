Attention Veterans,

Western New York Veterans are invited to a PACT Act enrollment and remote telehealth kiosk (ATLAS) orientation on Friday. April 5 from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5007

20 Sandhill Road

Gowanda NY 14070



Staff from the Western New York Veterans Health Care System (VAWNY HS) and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance:

Veterans Whole Health

Connected Care

Women Veterans Health Care

Low Vision

Annie for Veterans

teams will be available. The Pact Act team will assist Veterans in filing new claims onsite.

The Pact Act applies to Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.