Firearm Safety for Suicide Prevention Workshop

Register Register by May 8, 2024.

Join Sara Andrew, Community Engagement and

Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention at VA WNY

Health Care System and Investigator Erik Andre of Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at Richmond Memorial Library for a Firearm Safety for a Suicide Prevention Workshop.

• Learn about the connection between firearms and suicide risk and basics about firearms and firearm storage.

• Develop skills to communicate with loved ones about increasing safe firearm storage to prevent suicide.

• Practice having conversations about firearm safety for suicide prevention with loved ones and receive support from community members with similar concerns.