Equine Learning When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 7229 Taylor Rd Hamburg, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and a family member are welcome to attend VAWNY HS Recreation Therapy's Equine Learning in partnership with The Constance Project through N.E.I.G.H. and hosted by Range Ranch.

Registration is required.

For more information, contact Pamela Kaznowski, CTRS, VAWNY Recreation Therapy Supervisor at 716-289-6764 or pamela.kaznowski@va.gov