Effective communication strategies

Cost: Free





Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, and body language. As the disease progresses, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words, but families can find new ways to connect.



Join us to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Join Us!

Tuesday, May 14 at 11am

VA Western New York Health System

Freedom Hall, Room 301

3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo

Click here to register online or call 1-800-272-3900