VA 2K Walk and Roll

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Park 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Buffalo VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.

Join VAWNY HS on Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in Veterans Parks for a short two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

Items the Homeless Program is Requesting:

NEW articles of clothing, underwear, socks, shirts, shoes, etc.

Toiletry items

Blankets

Cleaning products & Paper products

Donations can be dropped off at the registration table on the day of walk