VA 2K Walk and Roll
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Park
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.
Join VAWNY HS on Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in Veterans Parks for a short two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.
Items the Homeless Program is Requesting:
NEW articles of clothing, underwear, socks, shirts, shoes, etc.
Toiletry items
Blankets
Cleaning products & Paper products
Donations can be dropped off at the registration table on the day of walk