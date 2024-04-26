Skip to Content

VA 2K Walk and Roll

VA2K

When:

Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Veterans Park

3495 Bailey Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Cost:

Free

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.

Join VAWNY HS on Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in Veterans Parks for a short two-kilometer (1.24 miles) walk.

Items the Homeless Program is Requesting:
NEW articles of clothing, underwear, socks, shirts, shoes, etc.
Toiletry items
Blankets
Cleaning products & Paper products

Donations can be dropped off at the registration table on the day of walk

