Firearm Safety for Suicide Prevention Workshop
When:
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
3580 Lockport Olcott Road
Lockport, NY
Cost:
Free
Join Sara Andrew, Community Engagement and
Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention at VA WNY
Health Care System and Joe Olscamp, owner of Escarpment Arms for a Firearm Safety for a Suicide Prevention Workshop.
• Learn about the connection between firearms and suicide risk and basics about firearms and firearm storage.
• Develop skills to communicate with loved ones about increasing safe firearm storage to prevent suicide.
• Practice having conversations about firearm safety for suicide prevention with loved ones and receive support from community members with similar concerns.
E-mail to Sara.Andrew@va.gov to register