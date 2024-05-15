Firearm Safety for Suicide Prevention Workshop When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: 2065 Clinton Street Road Attica, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Join Sara Andrew, Community Engagement and

Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention at VA WNY

Health Care System and Anthony Solina- Director of

Wyoming County Veterans Services for a Firearm Safety for a Suicide Prevention Workshop.

• Learn about the connection between firearms and suicide risk and basics about firearms and firearm storage.

• Develop skills to communicate with loved ones about increasing safe firearm storage to prevent suicide.

• Practice having conversations about firearm safety for suicide prevention with loved ones and receive support from community members with similar concerns.

E-mail to Sara.Andrew@va.gov to register