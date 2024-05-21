VAWNY Healthcare System Open House

When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: 3495 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Buffalo VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans - Your service was then. Your benefits are now.

On Thursday, May 30 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., the VAWNY Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) will be hosting an Open House at our campus located at 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo NY, 14215.

We invite you to explore all that VAWNYHS has to offer and take full advantage of the resources available to you. Dedicated experts from across our facility will be available to meet with you and assist you every step along your healthcare journey.

As a Veteran, you are entitled to a variety of healthcare services and benefits designed to support your health and well-being. These include but are not limited to:

Comprehensive medical care, specialty care and preventative services.

Mental health services, including counseling and treatment for conditions such as PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Access to the most advanced medical technologies and treatments.

Support services such as physical therapy, rehabilitation and wellness programs.

Prescription medication and over-the-counter supplies.

Assistance with navigating benefits, including disability compensation, pension, educational and burial benefits.

Join us and see in person the 5-star treatment our facility has been providing to Western New York Veterans for the past 74 years.

Your courage and dedication have earned you these benefits and it is our mission to ensure you receive them in full. We are here for you.