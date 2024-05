Lockport VA Clinic Open House with the PACT Act Enrollment Team

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 5725 South Transit Road Lockport, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Lockport VA Clinic Cost: Free





Our Lockport Clinic is having an open house to orientate and educate Veterans to our services. The PACT Act enrollment team will also be on site to educated and enroll eligible veterans. Stop by to learn more about our service and expanded eligibility!