Brain Health & Awareness Education Event

Brain Health Event

memory loss, the risk of memory loss in veterans and the services the VA provides.

When:

Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Freedom Hall, Room 301

3495 Bailey Avenue

Buffalo, NY

Cost:

Free

PRESENTERS:
Stephanie Anzalone (Caregiver Support Program)
Jennifer Simmance (Dementia Care Coordinator)
Rachel Castricone (Speech Language Pathologist)
Veteran Speaker
Caregiver Speaker
Q&A Panel of Doctors & Psychologists

Last updated: