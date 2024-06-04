Brain Health & Awareness Education Event
memory loss, the risk of memory loss in veterans and the services the VA provides.
When:
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Freedom Hall, Room 301
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Cost:
Free
PRESENTERS:
Stephanie Anzalone (Caregiver Support Program)
Jennifer Simmance (Dementia Care Coordinator)
Rachel Castricone (Speech Language Pathologist)
Veteran Speaker
Caregiver Speaker
Q&A Panel of Doctors & Psychologists