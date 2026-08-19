Programs

What is the Program of General Caregiver Support Services? (PGCSS)

PGCSS provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to available resources to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and be receiving care from a caregiver in order for the caregiver to participate. Caregivers who participate, do not need to be a relative or live with the Veteran.

What is the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers? (PCAFC)

PCAFC offers enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of eligible Veterans who have a serious injury (or illness) and require in-person personal care services among other requirements.