Mental health care
VA Western New York health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Joan Chipps
VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact
VA Western New York health care
Phone: 716-862-3123
Email: Joan.Chipps2@va.gov
Kristen Weese
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator, VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact
VA Western New York health care
Phone: 716-883-8420
Email: kristen.weese@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Western New York health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.