Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Western New York health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
John Summers
Patient Advocate
VA Western New York health care
Phone:
Email: John.Summers@va.gov
Carol Griffith
Patient Advocate
VA Western New York health care
Phone:
Email: Carol.Griffith@va.gov
Wess Spencer
Patient Advocate
VA Western New York health care
Phone:
Email: Wess.Spencer@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Western New York health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights