Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Western New York health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.

 

Kathryne Coric

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Western New York health care

Phone: 716-862-7384

Email: VHASPCNY-528BUFSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Western New York health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
