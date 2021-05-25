Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Western New York health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Connect with a care coordinator
If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis use the options below to get immediate help anytime day or night, find resources in your area, and access supportive tools to help.
Kathryne Coric
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Western New York health care
Phone: 716-862-7384
Care we provide at VA Western New York health care
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks