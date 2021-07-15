Women Veteran care
VA Western New York health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jill B. LaMantia MSN, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Western New York health care
Phone: 716-862-8891
Email: Jill.lamantia@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Western New York health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services