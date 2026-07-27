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Packard VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at our Packard VA Clinic in Buffalo.

Location and contact information

Address

1325 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14209-1988

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
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Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Western New York health care

Get updates from VA Western New York health care

Last updated: 