Suicide Prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself, you feel like you want to die, or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Western New York Health Care System suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Information AlertHow do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?
Find out how to get support anytime, day or night
If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988
- Text 838255
- Start a confidential chat
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
If you need assistance right now:
- Dial 9-8-8, then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Text to 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Visit: www.veteranscrisisline.net to chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Dial 9-1-1 to reach local community emergency services like police or medics.
Keyla Fisk LCSW
Suicide Prevention Program Manager
VA Western New York health care
Brian Legg LCSW
Suicide Prevention Coordinator, REACH Vet Coordinator
VA Western New York health care
Jennifer Wilczewski LCSW, CCM
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Western New York health care
COMPACT Act Program Coordinator
VA Western New York health care
Email: Rachel.Paruta@va.gov
Suicide Prevention Case Manager
VA Western New York health care
Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (Buffalo Campus)
VA Western New York health care
Email: Christopher.Ramnauth@va.gov
Sara Hults LCSW
Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (Batavia Campus)
VA Western New York health care
Email: Sara.Hults@va.gov