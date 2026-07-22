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Suicide Prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself, you feel like you want to die, or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Western New York Health Care System suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Information AlertHow do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?

Find out how to get support anytime, day or night

If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.

If you need assistance right now:

  • Dial 9-8-8, then press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
  • Text to 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
  • Visit: www.veteranscrisisline.net to chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line.
  • Dial 9-1-1 to reach local community emergency services like police or medics.
Keyla

Keyla Fisk LCSW

Suicide Prevention Program Manager

VA Western New York health care

Email: VHASPCNY-528BUFSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Brian

Brian Legg LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator, REACH Vet Coordinator

VA Western New York health care

Email: VHASPCNY-528BUFSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Jennifer

Jennifer Wilczewski LCSW, CCM

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Western New York health care

Email: VHASPCNY-528BUFSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Rachel

Rachel Paruta LCSW, CRC

COMPACT Act Program Coordinator

VA Western New York health care

Email: Rachel.Paruta@va.gov

Gwen Fitzgerald LMSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Western New York health care

Email: VHASPCNY-528BUFSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Chris

Christopher Ramnauth LCSW

Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (Buffalo Campus)

VA Western New York health care

Email: Christopher.Ramnauth@va.gov

Sara

Sara Hults LCSW

Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (Batavia Campus)

VA Western New York health care

Email: Sara.Hults@va.gov

Last updated: 