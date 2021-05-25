Danielle_Bergman

Prior to this assignment, she has served as Human Resources Manager for VA NYHS. She began her VA career in 2007 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center as a Human Resources Technical Career Field Intern and then served as a Human Resources Specialist. Following her service at Canandaigua, she worked for VA Health Care Upstate New York - Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 2) in Albany, NY as a Supervisory Human Resources Specialist. Bergman graduated summa cum laude from St. John Fisher College in 2005, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a certification in Service Leadership, and in 2007 summa cum laude with a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development. She is also a 2016 graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program.