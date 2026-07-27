Danielle_Bergman

He began his VA career in 2005 as a Graduate Health Administrative Training Program (GHATP) fellow at the Buffalo VA Medical Center. Following this role, he held Health System Specialist positions in the VAWNYHS Office of the Chief of Staff and Office of the Director. During his tenure at VAWNYHS, Mr. Malecki has been instrumental in strategic planning, quality improvement, Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations, and data analytics.



He has served on several Congressionally established committees, including the Collaborative Opportunities Steering Group, which evaluated hospital replacement options for both VA and the private sector in New Orleans, Louisiana, following Hurricane Katrina.



Dr. Malecki earned his Doctorate in Health Policy from D'Youville University. He also holds a Master in Health Administration and a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from Pennsylvania State University. Before joining the VA, he worked as a lab manager in a gene regulation research lab at Penn State. Originally from Binghamton, New York, Mr. Malecki is proud to consider Western New York Buffalo his hometown.