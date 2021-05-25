Dr. Stringfellow is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Prior to that she was the Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Western Iowa VA Medical Center since 2014. She also served as the Chief of Staff for the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center for two years and the Chief of Staff at the Amarillo VA Health Care System for four years.

She received her M.D. from the University of Texas health Science Center in Houston Texas, and completed her Residency in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Stringfellow is a member of the VHA National Chief of Staff Committee, a fellow with the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, as well as a fellow with the American Academy of Disability Evaluating Physicians. She has also published on various topics including Dermatomal Somatosensory evoked Potentials and the Prognostic and Diagnostic Implications of Somatosensory Evoked Potentials in the Traumatically Brain Injured Population.

