Dr. El Solh has been with the VA for almost 30 years and previously served as Acting Chief of Staff from 2013-2016. Most recently, he has overseen the entire research operation at VAWNYHCS in his role as ACOS for Research and Development. His own research interests include focusing on the association between sleep apnea and cardiovascular diseases and on the impact of obstructive sleep apnea on the manifestations of PTSD in Veterans. Medical School: American University of Beirut Residency: University at Buffalo, Internal Medicine Fellowship: University at Buffalo, Pulmonary and Critical Care MPH: Medical College of Wisconsin