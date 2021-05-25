Michael J. Swartz

He had been serving as interim Director for VA Western New York since January, 2018. Prior to assuming this position he served as Director for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center since August 19, 2016. He served as Director at the Bath VA Medical Center since 2012 and continues in an interim capacity. Mr. Swartz also served as the Associate Medical Center Director for the Syracuse VA Medical Center since July 2004. In addition to his duties as Associate Director he served as VA Health Care Upstate New York Diagnostics & Therapeutics Care Line Program Manager for ten years.

Michael Swartz earned the degree of Masters in Public Administration (MPA) with a concentration in Health Care Management from State University of New York at Brockport in January 1991. He had previously earned his Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Ithaca College in May 1985. Mr. Swartz is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Michael Swartz began his VA career in 1984 as an administrative intern at VA Medical Center Batavia. Over the years, Mr. Swartz has held positions of progressively greater responsibility. He has served as an Administrative Assistant to the Director at the Syracuse VA Medical Center; Manager of Integrated Health Systems for VA Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo and Batavia); and the Clinic Manager of the Rochester VA Outpatient Clinic, overseeing the final construction and activation of the new clinic in 1996.