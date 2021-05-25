Royce G. Calhoun

His experience includes Batavia site manager, as well as supervisor to many of the administrative departments at both facilities. Mr. Calhoun started his VA career at the Buffalo site as an Accounting Technician in August 1986 and served in progressively responsible roles including Budget Analyst, Chief Financial Officer and Business Manager. He had a key role in the consolidation of VA Batavia and Buffalo to VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) as well the unique and successful data base integration of all of the Medical Centers within VISN 2. Mr. Calhoun earned his Master’s Degree in Health Administration from the University of Colorado and undergraduate degree at D’Youville College in Accounting.