A native of Western New York, she graduated from Niagara Catholic Jr/Sr High School.She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Cornell University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Rochester, and a Master of Science in Health Systems Administration from RIT. Roxanne has a particular interest in Hospice and Geriatric nursing and served as Nurse Manager of a Community Living Center for 6 years. In 2018, Roxanne transitioned to Quality Management and established the VA Finger Lakes integrated Accreditation program, becoming the Chief of Quality Management for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System in 2019. She is a Certified Healthcare Quality Practitioner with experience in executive leadership, including roles as Assistant Director and Nurse Executive. Outside of work, Roxanne enjoys spending time with her family, leading group exercise classes, volunteering at a Hospice House, and exploring the scenic Finger Lakes hiking and wine trails.



