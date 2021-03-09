Dental Service Adds State of the Art Equipment

VA Western New York Healthcare System’s Dental clinic is one of the first in the area to use state of the art personal protection equipment for dental care; a Controlled Air Purifying Respirator (CAPR).

VA Dental settings have had to balance providing necessary ental services while minimizing risk to patients and staff. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, dentistry used blood borne pathogen precautions. Airborne precautions are now followed due to the way the coronavirus is transmitted. It's a whole new level of precautions for dentistry, which will most likely become the new standard of care in the future.

The CAPRs, which cost approximately $2,200 each offer full airborne precautions equivalent to an N99 respirator. The CAPR also includes a disposable face shield that is changed between patients. They are lightweight and comfortable to wear for dental staff. Forty-five have been purchased for VA Western New York Healthcare System. Other VA’s in the New York/New Jersey Upstate Healthcare Network have also purchased them and will implement them soon.

“VA Western New York Healthcare System is on the forefront of safety to include airborne precautions in dental treatment,” stated Dr. Nithin Rao, Chief, Dental Service. “We are honored to treat our veteran population in the safest environment possible while also keeping staff safe.”