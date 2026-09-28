Volunteer or Donate
VA Western New York Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. Formerly known as VA Voluntary Service, the Center for Development and Civic Engagement’s mission is to strategically integrate volunteers, donations and community partners into Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of supplementing staff and increasing care and services for Veterans.
Become a Volunteer
Donation Of Time:
One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. Please contact the Voluntary Service office at the WNY VAMC for more information.
By contacting the Voluntary Service office they will provide you with more information on positions as well as committees that need volunteers. Some examples:
- Escort
- Clerical support
- Friendly visits
- Recreational aides
- Advisory committees
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local Voluntary Service Office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- New clothing, socks, and underwear
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Lap robes and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
- Feminine hygiene products
Please contact the Voluntary Service Office if you have any questions about donations.
Donate Online
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Nicholas M. LaMarca, MA MBA LMHC
Center for Development and Civic Engagement Officer
VA Western NY Healthcare System
Faith Domowicz
Center for Development and Civic Engagement Specialist
VA Western New York Healthcare System
Phone: