Volunteer or Donate

Become a Volunteer

Donation Of Time:

One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. Please contact the Voluntary Service office at the WNY VAMC for more information.

By contacting the Voluntary Service office they will provide you with more information on positions as well as committees that need volunteers. Some examples:

Escort

Clerical support

Friendly visits

Recreational aides

Advisory committees

Make a donation

Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local Voluntary Service Office to arrange to drop off any large items.

Our Veterans appreciate:

Personal care items

New clothing, socks, and underwear

Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies

Lap robes and blankets

Kitchen supplies

Cleaning supplies

Feminine hygiene products

Please contact the Voluntary Service Office if you have any questions about donations.

Donate Online

Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.

The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.