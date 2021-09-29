Chaplain services
VA White River Junction health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
- Protestant Worship Services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Please contact Chaplain Service at 800-507-4571, ext. 5417.
Interfaith chapel
White River Junction VA Medical Center
First floor
White River Junction VA Medical Center map
Hours: Coming soon!