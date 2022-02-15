 Skip to Content

A Beacon of Hope Auto Show

A Beacon of Hope Auto Show graphic

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month a collaborative Auto Show will be held May 14th at 11:00a for all makes, all models and motorcycles.

When
Saturday, May 14, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
Where

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Front parking lot

Cost
Free

Registration

pre-registration is highly encouraged in order to receive event updates.

Join the White River Junction VA Hospital in partnership with New England Ram Club for “A Beacon Of Hope Auto Show”. This is a Free show to raise awareness for mental health! Open to all makes, all models, cars, trucks, and motorcycles. If it’s important to you, it’s important to us! This event is in honor of Mental Health Awareness month and your participation is a step closer to shedding light on the opportunities available for our community to come together.

Staging will begin at 9:30AM and the Auto Show will begin promptly at 11:00AM with an offering of a blessing for a safe season of riding/driving.

If you’d like to show please pre register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-beacon-of-hope-auto-show-registration-269108740487?aff=internet

See all events

Last updated: