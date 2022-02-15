A Beacon of Hope Auto Show
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month a collaborative Auto Show will be held May 14th at 11:00a for all makes, all models and motorcycles.
- When
-
Saturday, May 14, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
White River Junction VA Medical Center
Front parking lot
- Cost
- Free
Join the White River Junction VA Hospital in partnership with New England Ram Club for “A Beacon Of Hope Auto Show”. This is a Free show to raise awareness for mental health! Open to all makes, all models, cars, trucks, and motorcycles. If it’s important to you, it’s important to us! This event is in honor of Mental Health Awareness month and your participation is a step closer to shedding light on the opportunities available for our community to come together.
Staging will begin at 9:30AM and the Auto Show will begin promptly at 11:00AM with an offering of a blessing for a safe season of riding/driving.
If you’d like to show please pre register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-beacon-of-hope-auto-show-registration-269108740487?aff=internet