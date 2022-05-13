Memorial Day Ceremony
Memorial Day Ceremony & Laying of the Memorial Wreath to honor our fallen heroes.
- When
-
Monday, May 30, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
- Where
-
White River Junction VA Medical Center
under the flag by the Veteran Memorial
- Cost
- Free
What: Memorial Day Ceremony & Laying of the Wreath Facebook Live Event
Who: White River Junction VA Healthcare System
When: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:00 AM
Where: Facebook Live Event on White River Junction VA Medical Center’s page
https://www.facebook.com/VAWhiteRiverJunction/
Background:
White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Memorial Day ceremony will be a Facebook Live event on White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Facebook page. Chaplain Lorna Graham will offer remarks prior to laying the memorial wreath followed by the playing of TAPS by the White River Junction Navy Operational Support Center. There will be 250 poppy flowers placed around the memorial in memory of fallen Soldiers and Veterans, donated by the White River Junction VA Employees Association. If you would like to have a poppy laid for a Veteran please reach out to the Employees Association through Facebook or email wrjvaea@gmail.com. Names will be read at the ceremony. Musical selections will be played by the Lyme Town Band.
The White River Junction VA Healthcare System remembers those who have fallen on May 30th in honor of the original Decorations Day established on May 5, 1868, by Major General John A. Logan, the head of an organization of Union Veterans, as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war’s fallen soldiers with flowers. We encourage all who would like to watch, to please join us at 10:00AM on May 30th.