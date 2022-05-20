 Skip to Content

Advanced Directive Fair

advanced directive fair june 8

When
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

163 Veterans Drive

White River Jct , VT

Cost
Free

Advance Directives are legal documents, recommended for everyone aged 18+, that allow you to name a Health Care Agent and express health care goals, preferences and values.

Join us at our Advance Directives Fair to learn more:

  White River Junction VA Medical Center & all CBOCs

  Wednesday, June 8

  9:00 AM – 1:00 PM


Visit tables staffed by VA Social Workers and located at the Mountains Building Entrance & in the Canteen.

See all events

Last updated: