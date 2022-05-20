Advanced Directive Fair

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment.. Visit our vaccine information page

COVID-19 Testing: An appointment is required before COVID-19 testing at White River Junction VA. If you are concerned or have questions about:

COVID-19 symptoms

Testing

COVID-19 exposures

General questions regarding COVID-19

Please call 802-295-9363 ext 6364 any time. If you feel you need immediate attention, please go to the Emergency Department.