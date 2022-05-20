Advanced Directive Fair
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
163 Veterans Drive
White River Jct , VT
- Cost
- Free
Advance Directives are legal documents, recommended for everyone aged 18+, that allow you to name a Health Care Agent and express health care goals, preferences and values.
Join us at our Advance Directives Fair to learn more:
White River Junction VA Medical Center & all CBOCs
Wednesday, June 8
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Visit tables staffed by VA Social Workers and located at the Mountains Building Entrance & in the Canteen.