Job Fair
Looking to work for an organization whose mission is to care for those who served? Apply today!
- When
-
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
White River Junction VA Medical Center
Freedom Building
- Cost
- Free
We are hiring schedulers and many other positions! Join the VA team where our mission is to serve those who served.
Stop by on June 27th from 1:00PM-7:00PM at our White River Junction, VT campus (163 Veterans Drive). Bring your resume and two forms of identification!
Don't want to wait until the 27th? Send your resume to wrjhr@va.gov, not looking to be a scheduler but want to work for Veteran Health Administration, visit https://www.vacareers.va.gov/ for full list of careers we are hiring for!