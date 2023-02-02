PACT Act Claims Assistance Event

Together, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont National Guard and the White River Junction VA Healthcare System will be hosting a PACT Act town hall and claims assistance event

When: Sat. Feb 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Camp Johnson Training Hall Vermont National Guard Road Colchester , VT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Register Registration is not required, but encouraged.

The PACT Act is a historic expansion of VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The law empowers Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

In the new legislation it:

• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans

• Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

• Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

• Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

• Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

We want Veterans, servicemembers and survivors to apply now for their PACT Act benefits. These conditions have already taken a serious toll on so many Veterans and their families, VA is considering all conditions established in the PACT Act to be presumptive on August 10, 2022, the date the bill was signed into law. VA has begun processing those presumptive benefits for Veterans and survivors on January 1, 2023.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

Together, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont National Guard and the White River Junction VA Healthcare System will be hosting a PACT Act town hall and claims assistance event on February 25, 2023 at Camp Johnson in Colchester from 10:00AM - 2:00PM. The event will begin with a brief presentation on the PACT Act from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) followed by walk-in VBA claim assistance, VHA eligibility support and toxic exposure screenings.

We encourage you to attend and ask that you help spread the word about this important event and recent legislation. Registration is not required but highly encouraged. To register please click here.