Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Claims Assistance and Toxic Exposure Screenings Clinic

PACT Act expansion of benefits for toxic exposures

PACT Act Claims clinic at White River Junction VA

When:

Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Freedom Building | Main Floor

Cost:

Free

Register

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting another PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA eligibility event the week of Vietnam Veterans Day!

WHAT: PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA eligibility clinic

WHEN: Friday, March 31, 2023

WHERE: White River Junction VA Medical Center

163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT

TIME: 9:00AM - 2:00PM

Registration is encouraged to help reduce wait times, but not required. To pre- register please visit  https://tinyurl.com/mr23y9x9

We are committed to spreading the word on the historic expansion of VA benefits and healthcare for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 Era Veterans through the recently passed PACT Act. Please help us by sharing this information with others.

