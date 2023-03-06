PACT Act Claims Assistance and Toxic Exposure Screenings Clinic
PACT Act Claims clinic at White River Junction VA
When:
Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
White River Junction VA Medical Center
Freedom Building | Main Floor
Cost:
Free
The White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting another PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA eligibility event the week of Vietnam Veterans Day!
WHAT: PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA eligibility clinic
WHEN: Friday, March 31, 2023
WHERE: White River Junction VA Medical Center
163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT
TIME: 9:00AM - 2:00PM
Registration is encouraged to help reduce wait times, but not required. To pre- register please visit https://tinyurl.com/mr23y9x9
We are committed to spreading the word on the historic expansion of VA benefits and healthcare for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 Era Veterans through the recently passed PACT Act. Please help us by sharing this information with others.See more events