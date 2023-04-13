13th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

The VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for Wednesday May 17, 2023, at the White River Junction VAHCS from 10:00 - 14:30.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a two-kilometer walk or roll (1.24 miles). The event is free and open to the public! Registration for the event will be held under the Gazebo in the Front Lawn of the White River Junction VA campus.

To help area homeless Veterans, donations will be accepted for new clothing, sleeping bags, tents, gift cards to large box stores. All items must be NEW, no used donations are allowed. Also note, that at this time we are unable to accept donations for food, water and hygiene products. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations have been raised nationally from this event to help homeless Veterans.

Community groups who are interested in participating in the event should contact the local VA2K coordinator, Alicia Groft at 802 295 9363 x6343 or via email at Alicia.Groft@va.gov.