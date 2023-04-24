PACT Act Claims and Screenings Clinic

PACT Act claims and screening clinic at Littleton Elks Lodge

Register Registration is not required but highly encouraged to reduce wait time. Those who register will be given priority on day of event.

The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. The law empowers Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

In the new legislation it:

• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 combat Veterans

• Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

• Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure

• Provides toxic exposure screenings to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

• Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

We want Veterans, servicemembers and survivors to apply now for their PACT Act benefits. These conditions have already taken a serious toll on so many Veterans and their families, VA is considering all conditions established in the PACT Act to be presumptive on August 10, 2022, the date the bill was signed into law. VA has begun processing those presumptive benefits for Veterans and survivors on January 1, 2023.

Any Veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

The White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting a PACT Act claims and eligibility assistance event on May 26, 2023 from 10:00AM - 2:00PM at the Littleton, NH Elks Lodge . The event will be VBA claim assistance, VHA eligibility support and toxic exposure screenings.

We encourage you to attend and ask that you help spread the word about this important event and recent legislation. Registration is not required but highly encouraged to reduce wait times. To register please visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2tpmxt