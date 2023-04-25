Open House, Town Hall & PACT Act Claims Clinic
PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA toxic exposure screening clinic at our Open House
When:
Sat. Jun 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
White River Junction VA Medical Center
Freedom Building and outside on the front lawn
Cost:
Free
PACT Act VBA claims assistance and VHA toxic exposure screening clinic at our Open House
WALK-IN’s Only, no appts for this event
WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2023
WHERE: White River Junction VA Medical Center
163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT 05009
TIME: 10:00AM - 2:00PM
Town Hall at 11:00AM
The White River Junction event will also include a town hall opportunity at 11:00A for Veterans, loved ones and stakeholders can come and ask questions while also hearing facility updates. Various services will have informative tables set up accompanied by a VA employee to help answer questions. This is a great opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and what your VA has to offer!
We are committed to spreading the word on the historic expansion of VA benefits and healthcare for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 Era Veterans through the recently passed PACT Act. Please help us spread the word on this event.
See more events