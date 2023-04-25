Skip to Content
Open House, Town Hall & PACT Act Claims Clinic

WALK-IN’s Only, no appts for this event

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2023

WHERE: White River Junction VA Medical Center

            163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, VT 05009

TIME: 10:00AM - 2:00PM

           Town Hall at 11:00AM

The White River Junction event will also include a town hall opportunity at 11:00A for Veterans, loved ones and stakeholders can come and ask questions while also hearing facility updates. Various services will have informative tables set up accompanied by a VA employee to help answer questions. This is a great opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and what your VA has to offer!

 

We are committed to spreading the word on the historic expansion of VA benefits and healthcare for Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 Era Veterans through the recently passed PACT Act. Please help us spread the word on this event.

 

