Trunk or Treat at the VA
When:
Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
White River Junction VA Medical Center
front parking lot
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT
Cost:
Free
tickets are free! hurry and register before they are gone!
Halloween
is baaa-aack
and so is the Annual Trunk-or-Treat at the VA
October 27, 2023 from 5:00—7:30 p.m.
163 Veterans Dr., White River Jct, VT
Open to the community
Costumes encouraged
Refreshments will be available for purchase
To reserve your FREE ticket scan this QR Code or visit: https://tinyurl.com/4d32fk5r
To Register a Vehicle scan this QR code or visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc3d2n7c
Who will be this year’s winners of Best in Show and People’s Choice?
Questions? Please reach out to your WRJ VA Employees Association on Facebook!
See more events