Trunk or Treat at the VA

Trunk or treat oct 27, 2023 event flyer

When:

Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where:

White River Junction VA Medical Center

front parking lot

163 Veterans Drive

White River Junction, VT

Cost:

Free

Register

tickets are free! hurry and register before they are gone!

Halloween

is baaa-aack

and so is the Annual Trunk-or-Treat at the VA

October 27, 2023 from 5:00—7:30 p.m.

163 Veterans Dr., White River Jct, VT

Open to the community

Costumes encouraged

Refreshments will be available for purchase

To reserve your FREE ticket scan this QR Code or visit:  https://tinyurl.com/4d32fk5r
To Register a Vehicle scan this QR code or visit:  https://tinyurl.com/yc3d2n7c

 

Who will be this year’s winners of Best in Show and People’s Choice?

Questions? Please reach out to your WRJ VA Employees Association on Facebook!

 

Last updated: