PACT Act Event

Register registration is not required but encouraged to lower the wait times.

The Littleton VFW Post 816, Veterans Affairs (VA) New England Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) are teaming up for a Veterans outreach event! On Friday, April 19th at the Littleton VFW Post 816. Representatives from multiple departments of the White River Junction and Manchester VA alongside partners from VBA will be present and ready to help Veterans with claims, enrollment, and answer questions.

There will also be two opportunities to hear from the leadership teams of VA and VBA. First town hall will begin at 10:00AM and the second will be at 12:00PM. During these town halls, you will hear from both VHA and VBA on updates within their organizations before the floor opens up to Veterans, loved ones and other stakeholders to ask questions.

Representatives from VBA will be on-site to help initiate, check the status of, and answer questions related to disability claims. Eligibility personnel will be ready to enroll Veterans as well. Please remember to bring a copy of your DD-214. Someone from Women Veteran Care Clinic, Mental Health, Eligibility, Berlin Vet Center, and more will all be available to speak with.

The goal of this event is to bring VA benefit information to a location within our Veterans’ community providing easy access to have all their inquiries addressed.

Reservations/tickets for VBA claim assistance are strongly encouraged to reduce wait time, but not necessary. To speak with eligibility and other representatives are on a walk-in basis, no reservation needed. Remember to bring a copy of your DD-214 so you can be enrolled and scheduled on the spot!

For more information please reach out to the Public Affairs office at the White River Junction VAMC via email vhawrjpao@va.gov.