Caregiver support
VA White River Junction health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Lynette Ross BSN, RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA White River Junction health care
Phone: 802-295-9363, ext. 5364
Email: Lynette.Ross@va.gov
Lucas Zitterkopf MSW
Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Social Worker
VA White River Junction health care
Phone: 802-295-9363, ext. 4060
Email: Lucas.Zitterkopf@va.gov
Care we provide at VA White River Junction health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA White River Junction caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Vermont and New Hampshire region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274