Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA White River Junction health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jim Bastien

Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator 

VA White River Junction health care

Phone: 802-295-9363, ext. 6543

Email: James.Bastien@va.gov

Care we provide at VA White River Junction health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA White River Junction homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

  • VA homeless Veterans programs

    Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • Mental health care

    VA White River Junction health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Substance use treatment for Veterans

    Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

