Mental health care
VA White River Junction health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Care we provide at VA White River Junction health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.