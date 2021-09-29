Returning service member care
VA White River Junction health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Stephen Plumb LICSW-SUPV, BCD
OEF/OIF Program Manager
VA White River Junction health care
Phone: 802-295-9363, ext. 4709
Email: Stephen.Plumb@va.gov
Care we provide at VA White River Junction health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Gorham, South Burlington, and White River Junction provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.