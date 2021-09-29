Women Veteran care
VA White River Junction health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Sarah Bohnson
Women Veterans Program Coordinator
VA White River Junction health care
Phone: 802-295-9363, ext. 6134
Email: Sarah.Bohnson@va.gov
Care we provide at VA White River Junction health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services