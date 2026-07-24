Bennington VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

Name of DAV Coordinator: Jeff Snow

Location: VAMC White River Junction

Phone:

Hours: 7:30am- 3:30pm

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle services

White River Junction & Manchester to Jamaica Plain & West Roxbury

Departure Location & Time Arrival Location & Time

White River Junction 06:00 Manchester 07:30

Manchester 08:00 Jamaica Plain 10:00

Jamaica Plain 10:00 West Roxbury 10:30

West Roxbury 13:00 Jamaica Plain 13:30

Jamaica Plain 15:00 Manchester 16:30

Manchester 16:30 White River Junction 17:45

*Please call at least 48 hours prior to your appointment to reserve your seat.

White River Junction Travel Clerk:

Local transportation services

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

You can also contact your local Beneficiary Travel Department at for more information.

Not Eligible for Beneficiary Travel?

Are you not eligible for Beneficiary Travel, but need a ride to an appointment? We may be able to help using our local Van Service or shuttles. Please contact us at for more information.